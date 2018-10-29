Just 6 months or so after the release of the OnePlus 6, the company surprisingly released an updated version of the flagship, the OnePlus 6T. It will be available in the US, Canada, and India by November 1. One of the new features that they are hyping up about this new smartphone is the Nightscape feature which basically will let you take better photos at night. The good news for OnePlus 6 owners is that this feature at least will make it to them through a software update.

This camera feature enhances on the pro-mode of the OnePlus 6 and improves on the night time photography skills of your camera. Well, you will probably also need a couple of photography skills yourself, but at least the phone can help you with the technical details. It uses long exposure photography and HDR bracketing to reduce the noise that happens when you take photos at night with that long of an exposure. It also improves color reproduction and dynamic range.

The result is that you get better-looking nighttime shots. However, the new tech only works for stationary objects but if you have some good photo skills and maybe if you practice long enough, you’ll probably be able to take light trails and some slightly moving objects under low lighting conditions.

If you’re an owner of the OnePlus 6 and feeling a little left out with all the hullabaloo about the new OnePlus 6T, the good news is that they’re bringing NIghtscape to your device as well. And it will come sooner than you think as an over-the-air update will be coming to your phone by the end of the week.

As for other features of the OnePlus 6T, we’ll just have to wait if they’re bringing any more to older devices. Other older models like the 5T, 5, 3T, 3, etc will also have to wait if ever any of these features, including Nightscape, will ever make its way to them.

SOURCE: OnePlus