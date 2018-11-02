So it is official. OnePlus has partnered with T-Mobile to release the new OnePlus 6T in the United States. An official team-up means support will be ready for all OnePlus customers right in the country. It first came out as a rumor but it seems OnePlus “never settles” so it took steps to make it happen. The new OnePlus 6T was announced a day earlier than the original schedule and we learned T-Mobile is the exclusive partner straight from a company exec.

Working with T-Mobile may be good for OnePlus as it expands the Chinese OEM’s reach in the US. The “Un-Carrier was chosen by the team because of its commitment to every user.

Both OnePlus and T-Mobile have already come up with several marketing schemes and promos including global pop-up stores. The most recent one was held in New York. It was aptly called ‘T-Mobile Times Square Takeover’. OnePlus said there were more than 700 who came and some 200 who bought new phones.

Sales of the OnePlus 6T in the US has begun online and from T-Mobile. More pop-up stores will be held in the coming weeks. As for the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 6T, here is a comparison below:

Note the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T will be unlockable and will only work on T-Mobile. As we reported the other day, this phone only supports single SIM functionality while the global OnePlus 6T offers dual SIM support.

The OnePlus team also presented several FAQs but here are some major points:

• More information: www.t-mobile.com/oneplus

• A user can request T-Mobile to SIM unlock the once phone is fully paid

• Mobile accessories will be available on OnePlus.com

• You can buy the fully unlocked OnePlus 6T soon

• OnePlus 6T T-Mobile variant can be purchased with an Equipment Installment Plan

• T-Mobile OnePlus 6T phone will not be able to join the Beta Program.

SOURCE: OnePlus