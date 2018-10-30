Of course, it has to be done. JerryRigEverything is always ready with reviews, teardowns, and durability tests for the latest smartphones today. The OnePlus 6T was announced only yesterday, October 29, but Zack Nelson already has a unit. It’s not surprising because he’s one of those few tech vloggers that usually get the first dibs on new gadgets, mobile devices, and accessories. Some brands and OEMs go to him to be mentioned even if it means being put up on his Wall of Shame.

The OnePlus 6T is an upgrade of the OnePlus 6 with an on-screen fingerprint sensor, wall-to-wall display, and a back glass. OnePlus beats Samsung and other OEMs when it comes to launching an in-display fingerprint sensor so you can say it’s advanced in some ways like Vivo and Xiaomi.

As with most flagships in the market today, OnePlus 6T scratches at level 6 with a deeper groove at level 7. The display doesn’t scratch easily even in the fingerprint scanner area. Scratch it and the sensor still works.

The sides and the back feature some metal so scratching the surface with a razor will give a screeching sound. The volume buttons and SIM card tray are also metal. There’s some rubber around the SIM tray so you know the device can be waterproof.

Watch the full OnePlus 6T Durability Test video here:

The screen doesn’t burn and doesn’t leave an obvious residue. Flexing from the front and back don’t do anything to the OnePlus 6T so it’s durable enough for every day, rough use.