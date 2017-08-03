Did you know that OnePlus isn’t available everywhere else yet? Since they’re working with a relatively lean team, they’re not yet able to launch globally just yet. And Australia is one of those countries where they’re not available. But that will probably change in the next few months as co-founder Carl Pei has announced they’re finally coming to the land down under through a soft launch of their latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5, followed by an upcoming visit to get feedback from customers themselves.

In a post on the OnePlus Forums page, Pei explained that those living in Australia who wanted to try out OnePlus products had to rely on getting their devices abroad. The problem with this is that the user experience, like with warranties and support, is not with OnePlus directly. But all that is about to change as they will do a soft launch for the OnePlus 5, including testing out their product and supply chain with a limited sales trial run.

Furthermore, this September, they will be visiting Melbourne and Sydney to get actual feedback from users not just in terms of the product but the overall experience with sales and support. They want face to face interactions so they can directly get feedback and suggestions, but no details have been given yet as to what and when this event will be.

If you live in Australia and you’re a fan of the brand, then this is pretty good news for you. You can fill up a form so you can get updated with the next moves and when that event will be.

SOURCE: OnePlus