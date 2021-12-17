We always say this: it’s never too early when it comes to flagship phones. It doesn’t matter what OEM. We give attention to future bestsellers. The OnePlus 10 series is part of the list and we have mentioned the next-gen line a few times already. There will be a vanilla OnePlus 10 and a OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter will have better specs compared to the OnePlus 10.

Our source said the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a large 6.7-inch screen. It will be an LTPO AMOLED Curved Display. It will still come with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera positioned at the top-left corner of front display. It will also offer 120Hz refresh rate plus 2K+ resolution.

There is no confirmation yet but the device could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC as promised and at least 4500mAh battery. Support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging may be a possibility. There was also a mention of 125W fast charging from a few months back.

The selfie shooter will make a big impression because it is 32 megapixels. The triple camera system on the rear consists of a 48MP primary camera + 50MP super wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom lens.

The OnePlus 10 series will run Android 12 out of the box but topped by the ColorOS 12 system. The image renders before showed the Hasselblad system as used on the OnePlus 9 Series.