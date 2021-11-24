The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive next year. That is still months away from today but we can’t stop the rumors and speculations from surfacing. Some image renders have already been shown off. Today, we’re learning about the full specs. The premium flagship smartphone from the Chinese OEM will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and come with a 120Hz QHD+ display. A large 5000mAh battery will do its work and give the device a long battery life.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw the OnePlus 10 Pro image renders and early details. The OnePlus 10 Pro was mentioned to get 125W fast charging. It will follow the OnePlus 9 series so it’s expected to be announced around January or February in China. Global launch will happen in April.

The OnePlus 10 series is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad. The selfie camera will be under a punch-hole cutout. The device will come with IP68 rating for water resistance.

Our source has listed the full specs.The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 32MP selfie shooter, and a 5000mAh battery. The triple rear shooters are as follows: 48MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide-angle + 8MP telephoto with 3.3x zoom.

Looking at the design, the phone shows a square-camera module on the rear. The OnePlus and Hasselblad branding can also be found. There are curved edges and the usual buttons on the sides: alert slider, power button, and volume rocker. At the bottom, you will see the speaker grille, SIM card tray, and USB Type-C port.