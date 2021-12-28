Samsung has been working on different versions of the One UI 4.0 update. The latest we mentioned was the stable build for the Galaxy S20 series is coming soon. That’s after saying the One UI 4 rollout was on hold due to an issue with the Google Play System. The earlier release for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also discontinued but it’s back again. Google has implemented a critical patch so hopefully, things will be better.

This isn’t the stable update yet. Samsung wants to work on the errors before releasing the final version for the greater public. The patch will soon be incorporated in the One UI 4.0.

The One UI 4.0 update has been made available for a number of Samsung devices. The list includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, and even the Galaxy S10 phones. Every release is different but generally, the features and improvements are the same.

Expect the new Android 12 OS experience. Notice the Material You-inspired Color Palette feature and a revamped UI design. Enhanced privacy and security has been promised. Those Google and stock Samsung apps have been optimized as well for better performance.

New widget designs and a widget picker UI may be available. Check out the new lock screen widgets. Note that One UI 4.0 is already based on Android 12 so the premium flagship smartphones from Samsung will have the latest features from Google.