More Samsung mobile devices are ready to receive the One UI 4 update. We already know it’s rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and very soon, to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. More Galaxy smartphones and even tablets are scheduled to get Android 12 by next year. For now, some of the newest premium flagship phones will get the update. As for the most recent Galaxy foldable phones, the duo will get the beta version first.

The Android 12 One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip 3 will fix the 60Hz cover display issue that was reported by some users. Other bug fixes may also be available. The Galaxy Z Fold3’s changelog lists a fix for the issue of photos not being moved between folders in gallery. This also means we can expect improved camera operation.

Lockscreen operations have been enhanced as well. That WiFi automative connection error has been fixed too. The problem of the adaptive refresh 120Hz not working has been solved.

The fix will also bring SW stabilization codes (reboot, pause, etc.), improved operations of screen and errors when switching between main and cover screen, and better charging operations.

If you can’t fully utilize 120Hz refresh rate because it’s stuck at 60Hz, the One UI 4 update will fix it for you. So if you own a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Galaxy Z Flip 3, make sure you get the update right away if you receive an OTA.