More Samsung Galaxy phones are getting One UI 4 updates. The last one we mentioned was for the Galaxy S10 that sadly left out Gear VR support. We said the same One UI 4 update would be ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon. The beta build has been released but now we’re learning the stable version may also be out as early this week. By the first week of December, the Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 One UI 4 Stable update may be available. If not, then delayed to the following week.

If you haven’t installed Android 12 beta on your Samsung foldables, you may do so now. This way, you can get the stable update once released without any problem. With this rollout, it means other Samsung flagship devices will also get the stable One UI 4.0 update anytime soon.

The release schedule is likely to be followed. Our source shared the good news. Other followers commented they already received a notification on the Members app.

Samsung isn’t slow when it comes to the latest premium smartphones. It’s only right that the company works on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 before any other old models.

One UI 4.0 is based on Android 12. This means the latest features and improvements Google has added to the OS will be available on the foldable devices. The list includes a new user interface with Material You’s Color Palette.

Better security and privacy features can also be expected. You will also see the new lock screen widgets, widget designs, and widget picker UI. Most of the stock apps have also been improved by Samsung.