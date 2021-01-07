Here is another important detail about Android 11 One UI 3 for the Samsung Galaxy S10. It will no longer hide the selfie camera cutout. This feature that allows you to “hide” the camera hole has been part of One UI since it was first announced. What it does is to not allow the user to utilize the top screen. It’s one useful feature especially for those who don’t like the cutout. However, in Android 11 One UI 3, the option is gone.

If you check Settings> Display> Apps, you won’t be able to access Advanced settings unlike before. You will not see the Hide Crop Camera function option or anywhere else in the One UI menu.

Android 11 One UI 3.0 Changes

You may think it’s a bug but no, the feature is not really part of Android 11 One UI 3.0. We’re not clear though is it’s been removed on other Galaxy devices as well.

If you’re planning to upgrade to One UI 3.0 anytime soon since the said update is slowly rolling out to more devices in more regions, you may have to live with the selfie camera cutout still being obvious. Let’s see if Samsung sends out an explanation for this version. We’re curious about the decision. That or it may actually be a bug so we’ll see.

One UI 3.0 Update

More Samsung Galaxy devices are about to receive Android 11 One UI 3.0. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is ready for the stable build. The Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A51 5G will get the One UI 3.0 beta soon. Other models include the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. More Galaxy devices will get the same before One UI 3.1 is released.

To review, the One UI 3.0 update delivers a fresher design, extended customization, Double Tap to Sleep’ feature, and more. Some Samsung mobile apps will be individually updated. Regular improvements to accessibility and major features can also be expected.