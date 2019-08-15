Nokia made a comeback through HMD Global. It was in early 2017 when HMD launched its first-ever Nokia-branded phone. The Nokia 6 was just one of the few Android phones introduced by the company. The former Finnish phone giant did release more Android phones in the first year and promised their devices would always get the latest version of the OS in a timely manner. It’s been two years since the relaunch of the brand and Nokia is still committed to making phones always secure and up-to-date.

The main promise was to release two major updates–meaning to OS updates–plus regular security upgrades for two years. For some of the Nokia phones available, the two-year promise is almost over. Nokia is saying updates will still be available but maybe not as regularly.

Security patch updates will roll out to older phones quarterly. The likes of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 will still be updated. The Nokia 3 will be the first to receive such update beginning next month September and will go one for a year.

The Nokia 5, 6, and 8 will start receiving quarterly patch updates in October 2019. Only an extra year of updates is promised so they will roll out until October 2020 only. Meanwhile, the Nokia 2 will stop getting security patch support in November this year. The Amazon-exclusive Nokia 6 will also stop receiving security patch support (USA and India).

If you own any of the Nokia smartphones we mentioned above, take note of the updates released just in case you missed one: Android 7.1.1 and Android Oreo for Nokia 3. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were made ready for the official Android 8.0 Oreo OS update. The Nokia 8 then received Android 8.0 The Nokia 8 is a flagship phone follows a design philosophy that values both form and function. The Nokia 2 is thought to have Android 9 Pie already.