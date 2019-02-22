Not many people may be familiar with the Nokia 2.1 but it is one of HMD Global’s numerous mid-range phone offerings from the old Finnish phone maker. The phone was unveiled last year in May together with the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. It is slightly different from the Nokia 2 V smartphone available exclusively for prepaid users from Verizon. It was HMD’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas himself who shared the good news that the phone is getting a slice of the Android 9 Pie OS.

The OTA update is ready and rolling. Don’t be surprised if you receive a related OTA notification. You may also check manually under the settings.

The Android 9 Pie update delivers the usual Android 9.0 features and upgrades. Expect enhanced navigation, better notification handling, Adaptive Battery, and Digital Wellbeing among others.

As with most Pie upgrades, the Nokia 2.1 Android Pie will be make the device smarter and faster. The Nokia 2.1 is actually a good choice if you’re looking for an affordable phone as it offers longer battery life. The 4000mAh battery is big enough.

Other features of the Nokia 2.1 include a 5.5-inch HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5MP selfie shooter, and an 8MP main camera with autofocus. The $115 Android phone is available in three color combos: Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, and Grey/Silver.