HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 and the Bothies feature. The smartphone looks quite impressive although we have really gotten our hands or laid our eyes on one. We’re just looking at the images and now these two videos posted on YouTube by Nokia Mobile are making us realize that HMD may have probably done something right this time.

The Nokia 8 is the first truly flagship phone since the other phones–the Nokia 3, 5, and 6–are only considered as mid-rangers. Watching the videos below, we learn how the Nokia phones design team at HMD Global planned the smartphone. Perhaps the phone’s main selling point is the Dual-Sight mode that allows dual live-streaming or recording. The phone is able to show us both sides so you can be “in the moment” more.

The device is also said to take heat better with the bespoke heat pipe and graphite shield that remove the heat across the body. The result is an obviously cooler device for battery conservation. You’ll notice there is no antenna line and no unnecessary camera bump so the phone looks sleek, smooth, and really thin.

Nokia combines form and function in this Nokia 8 phone. That is typical Nokia philosophy that we have a feeling will help sell the Android smartphone.

SOURCE: Nokia Mobile