Back in 2015, we saw a Nokia C1 rendered image that hinted on Win10 Mobile and Android variants. Fast forward to December 2019, a real Nokia C1 was introduced as another budget-friendly but powerful phone. It was followed by a Nokia C3 with removable battery in China last August. The phone was also released in India. The next to be announced could be the Nokia C1 Plus 4G. The Nokia C1 only came with 3G so this one is an upgrade.

The new variant of the Nokia C1 is expected to run on Android 10 Go. It will come with a decent 5.45-inch HD+ screen. We can choose from either the Blue or Red color option.

It will only run on 1GB of RAM and a 1.4GHz octa-core processor. Don’t ask if a 5G variant may be ready someday because the chipset can’t handle it. The 16GB onboard storage can extend up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. The imaging system is similar to the regular Nokia C1 with 5MP rear and selfie shooters.

The Nokia C1 Plus 4G may measure 149.1mm x 71.2mm x 8.75mm. It may feature a 2500mAH battery. The phone is also said to have received a Russian certification as TA-1312 already.

The Nokia C1 Plus isn’t the only Nokia phone we’ve been waiting for. There’s also the Nokia 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 7.3. This early, we learned about the Nokia 10 PureView but that is due next year. We’re also looking forward to the Nokia 8 V 5G UW that is expected to be announced this week.