HMD Global’s Nokia group has yet to announce the Nokia 9.3 PureView. We’ve been expecting it to arrive with the Nokia 7.3 5G and the Nokia 6.3. There is no official introduction yet of the new PureView but rumor has it another one can be expected. Some details have surfaced about a Nokia 10 PureView. It should follow after the Nokia 9.3 but with better specs and features starting with a Sapphire glass screen. The phone is also said to run on Snapdragon 875 chipset but that hasn’t been announced yet.

The Nokia 10 PureView is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2021. That could be Nokia’s flagship for year. Nothing much to say about the device but it is believed to in the early stages of development.

We learned it will be similar to the Nokia 8 Sirocco when it comes to the stainless steel frame plus the edge-to-edge screen. It may come with a multi-lens PureView camera with Zeiss optics.

Before the Nokia 10 PureView, we will wait for the Nokia 9.3 PureView first. We can’t wait to confirm some details we know like that under-screen camera, 120Hz display, and its ability to shoot 8K videos in 30fps. The Q3 launch didn’t happen. It’s been pushed to later this year so we’ll wait for the rest of Q4 to be over.