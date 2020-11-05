New Nokia Android phones would launch in early Q4 instead of Q3. We remember saying that in June. It is about to happen as Nokia is expected to reveal its first ever smartphone that could support the 5G UW network of Verizon. The unveiling will happen next week so it’s something to be excited about. No, it won’t be the Nokia 10 PureView yet. It could be the Nokia 9.3 PureView or the Nokia 8.3 5G phone. The new PureView is taking a while but we’re betting more on the Nokia 8.3 since that one has been sighted with 5G connectivity.

It was actually introduced before as the brand’s first truly global 5G phone. It’s only now that the phone is available in the United States. We’ll just have to wait for one more week before you can get a hold of the Android smartphone.

A November 9 launch can be expected according to a leak. This Verizon model could be the Nokia 8 V 5G UW. This definitely means it can take advantage of the fast ultra wideband network by Verizon in the country.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW could just be an enhanced Nokia 8.3 5G. If that is true, then we can expect a phone with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ screen, punch hole for the selfie shooter, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4500mAh battery. It will be a mid-range 5G phone which can rival those from Samsung, LG, or OnePlus.

A virtual event may also be expected. Nokia was discovered to have already scheduled a livestream video on YouTube. If the UW version is from Verizon, then maybe the regular Nokia 8.3 5G model may also be sold by other mobile networks. That is a possibility so let us wait and see.