The Nokia C1 is HMD’s latest Nokia phone offering. The brand has been very prolific in the past couple of years, introducing new phones left and right. The last model was introduced just last month–the Nokia 2.3 ready with dual cams, AI features, and a 2-day battery. This time, the Nokia C1 is ready to offer a bigger screen and a better mobile experience. It’s only a mid-ranger but it has got an impressive display, more storage, longer battery life, and more powerful cameras.

The Nokia C1 comes equipped with a 5.45-inch screen where you can enjoy your games, videos, and photos. Its storage capacity is bigger, allowing you to save up to a maximum of 3000 songs and 24 hours worth of video. If those are not enough, add a memory card via the microSD card slot. The 2500mAh is ready to give the phone an all-day power as it can manage the power better.

The phone only features a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera with flash. They’re only basic but do the work properly. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie Go edition so it runs lighter apps, allowing more storage and faster performance. Some examples of Android Go apps include Google Maps Go and YouTube Go.

The device specs and features are as follows: 5.45-inch touchscreen display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 2500mAh removable battery, Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 5MP main camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP selfie shooter, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for up to 64GB memory expansion, and dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) support. There’s also the standard Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB, 3G, and FM radio. Other sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

No word on pricing and availability. There are only two color options available: Black and Red. The phone weighs only 155g and measures 147.60 x 71.40 x 8.70mm.