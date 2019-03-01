The Nokia 9 PureView is final and official. After almost two years of development, HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 9 with not just two, three, or four cameras but a total of five. All those images of a penta-lens camera system turn out to be true. Now we’ve got details when and where the new Android smartphone will roll out. The device will be out in the United States beginning March 3, Sunday. That is an early arrival and we’re happy HMD is ready to deliver.

The MWC 2019 is the Nokia 9’s launching pad. We were only waiting for this one because we’re interested in the special camera system. It’s very special because there are many. While other OEMs are only deciding on dual, triple, and quad camera systems, here is Nokia ready with five.

The penta-camera setup offers a better dynamic range, different exposures for color and monochrome, and more accurate colors. As we reported a few days ago, Nokia worked with Light. It’s the same one that teamed up with Sony and Xiaomi recently.

A comprehensive review has yet to be done but we can’t wait to try this one. To review the specs, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch 2K OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, in-display fingerprint reader, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, 3320 mAh battery, and IP67-water and dust-resistant rating.

The Nokia 9 PureView is originally $699. However, Amazon will offer it for only $599 from March 3 to March 10 only. The device doesn’t offer CDMA support which means it won’t work on Verizon. Your best bet is T-Mobile or AT&T.

