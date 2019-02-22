The name Light has already come to light last year when we heard it received $121 million in funding from Softbank. We speculated a smartphone will be launched by the company and the time has come. Known for its advanced computational imaging technology, Light has teamed up with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to work on multi-image sensor solutions. This means strengthened imaging solutions as both brands are experts in the business. Sony has allowed Light to recommend its image sensors to partners and customers, as well as, actually use them for computational imaging solutions.

Sony’s image sensors and Light’s multi-camera technology are combined together to deliver new reference designs. Both companies have started to explore and make improvements that may usher into a “new era of intelligent imaging applications that will transform smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and security systems” according to Light’s CEO and co-founder Dave Grannan.

Meanwhile, Sony Electronics’ Component Solutions Business Division president Hank Ochi expressed his excitement “to be working with Light and driving multi-sensor-based products and solutions into the market”.

The team-up is expected to come up with better imaging technologies that may help smartphone OEMs to “enhance the imaging capability of multi-camera enabled smartphones”. Imaging technologies are getting more advanced these days but with this partnership, expect next-level improvement in cameras and phones.

We could probably expect a Sony Xperia phone with embedded Light technology. A standalone camera is also a possibility. We don’t think it will be an exclusive Sony and Light project. It would greatly benefit the mobile industry if other companies will also be able to utilize whatever is in the works.

Remember the L16 camera? That was perhaps the first device to give us the idea of a multi-lens camera–all sixteen sensors. The DSLR-level camera seemed promising but we’re not sure about the implementation.

A Sony Xperia with multiple cameras can be seen on the horizon. That’s something to be excited about. What do you think?

VIA: SlashGear