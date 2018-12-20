Android 9 Pie for the Nokia 8 is finally available. HMD Global’s CPO Juho Sarvikas himself shared the good news via a post on Twitter. It started rolling out yesterday so expect to receive an OTA notification on your Nokia 8 any day now. The phased rollout of Android 9 Pie for Nokia 8 has been anticipated since we learned Android 9 Pie is coming to more Nokia phones. The brand started by doing work at Nokia Beta Labs back in October.

More Android 9 Pie update for Nokia phones are rolling out in the coming weeks and months so we’ll see. We’re looking forward to a number of upgrades like improved battery life and efficiency and new UI on the Google Camera app.

The update will also bring new features like Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, and App actions for Android One devices. Adaptive Battery is still being tested. It’s the same feature that was recently added to the One UI beta for Samsung Galaxy.

App actions and Digital Wellbeing are actually exclusive features of Android One. Adaptive Battery is still being finalized but should be out soon. The Nokia 8 phone isn’t on Android One but Android Pie OS will deliver Digital Wellbeing and app actions.

Nokia 7 Plus Android 9 Pie Beta received Digital Wellbeing before so we know it is possible. Some features may not be available at launch for the Nokia 8 but they will be ready with future builds.