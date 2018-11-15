More Android Pie-related news are coming our way. After learning the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 may receive adoptable storage support with the serving of Pie, here now comes the Digital Wellbeing tools. We’ve heard of this one before but it’s not widely available. Only those Pixel with Android 9 can take advantage of Digital Wellbeing Beta. Google is making sure more people can use the program as long as your phone runs on the latest Android version.

So now you’re on Android Pie, you should download the Digital Wellbeing right away. Check under the device’s Settings or Accessibility. Make sure the “Show icon in the app list” option is on to see the app with a standard icon.

What’s good about Digital Wellbeing is that it gives you a glimpse of your digital habits. It is important you know how to manage your digital life and with this app, you can see what you’ve been doing like how frequently you use different apps, how often you check your phone, and how many notifications you receive.

Android 9 Pie devices should have this automatically but if you still can’t see it, just download from the Play Store or get the version 1.0.220812418 from APK Mirror.

Download Digital Wellbeing from the Google Play Store

VIA: SlashGear