Aside from the Pixel Launcher, the Google Camera app is getting an upgrade. These updates are rolling out ever since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL’s official launch. The Camera app on the Pixel 3 gets RAW support, a new user interface, and a new panorama mode. This is just one of the many APKs we believe will roll out in the coming days and weeks. The new Google Camera is said to be way better from the version loaded on the older Pixel and Pixel 2 devices so let’s see when and how you can get the same for your non-Pixel Android phone.

The Pixel 3 camera will also include Natural or Soft face retouching option within the portrait mode. The Focus slider for Portrait photos can now be accessed from the Google Photos.

Quick access to Lens mode is possible by doing a long press on the viewfinder. In Panorama mode, you can see that audio recording toggle.

Other features that can be enjoyed on support devices other than the Pixel 3 and 3 XLs include Super Res Zoom, Night Sight, Top Shot, Group Selfies, Live Lens, H265 video recording, and Motion Autofocus. Some of the features mentioned are available on the Pixel 3.

The new Google Camera interface now features a carousel above the capture button. The different camera modes can be selected there including Portrait and Panorama.

Download the new Google Camera from APKMirror. Note this version also requires the device to be on Android 9 Pie already.

VIA: Android Police