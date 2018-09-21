Gadget usage is something adults usually don’t think about because it’s already part of our everyday lives. Parents care more about their children’s usage and safety but for the oldies, we may want to look into our habits and the amount of time we spend in front of a screen. With the help of the Digital Wellbeing program, you can have an idea about what apps you always use and how many times you check your phone in a day.

On the Digital Wellbeing app, you’ll be surprised at what you’ll see. Hopefully, such data will make you rethink how much you spend your time.

Digital Wellbeing is a dashboard you can use that will show charts and graphs of the amount of time you spend online or mobile. The Android team started to bring the tools for several devices running Android Pie. It still is in beta for Pixel Android Pie devices while YouTube already received the same tools.

The next ones getting the Digital Wellbeing feature are the Nokia 7 Plus owners. Those running on Android Pie Beta can now get the update via the Play Store.

Digital Wellbeing seems to be hidden on the Nokia 7 Plus. Check if you need to install the APK before you can get it running. The updated version on the Google Play Store may be easier to download and install so feel free to try and see if the feature is ready.

Download Digital Wellbeing from the Google Play Store

VIA: NPU