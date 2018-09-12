The Android 9 Pie is getting more updates so expect a better, faster, and “tastier” Pie. Tastier could mean many things but for us, any Android Pie device will be more feature-rich and able to last longer than usual. We’ve told you what you need to know about Android 9. It is smarter and simpler. The mobile OS will also be more open to the future. Right now, it offers machine learning, better security, improved messaging, and more APIs. Also promised is a longer battery life, thanks to several system enhancements.

Android 9 Pie will be about power. By that, we mean the battery’s efficiency. The Android developers have outlined strategies to ensure consumers know what to expect from the platform.

A longer battery life doesn’t just depend on a large battery capacity but on the system the phone runs. This area has since improved in the past years but Android is the main source responsible for updates that will really work.

Android 9 aims to add features that will help accomplish an efficient battery. In the past, we’ve noted related features like Job Scheduler in Android 5.0 Lollipop, Doze and App Standby in Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Doze improvements in Android 7.0 Nougat, and Background limits in Android 8.0 Oreo. For Android 9.0, the devs follow three ideas to based their work on: power-efficient apps, cool apps, and easy-to-configure app settings.

There’s also the goal of improving app performance and security. The easiest solution is to use the latest API level. It shouldn’t be a year older than the current Android version. This keeps app up-to-date all the time with the newest performance and security improvements. Developers are encouraged to check the foreground and background needs of an app as they could affect power and performance.

Updating your apps to Oreo and the latest Android Pie may require different things. Kindly refer to the checklist HERE.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)