Now that Google has officially announced the next Android dessert, expect to hear from different OEMs their schedule and timeline for the said OS update. Essential Phone went ahead with its Android 9 Pie update the same day the Android dev team made the announcement. Some of the latest HTC phones are getting a slice of the pie–HTC U11, U11+, U11 life (Android One), and HTC U12+. Other brands like Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, and OnePlus are also updating to Android 9. Of course, HMD Global won’t be last to share the good news as several Nokia phones are also getting the sweet change.

The official Nokia Mobile Twitter account (@nokiamobile) has posted an interesting reply last week that tells us which phones will be upgraded to Android P. Specifically, the following Nokia smartphones will be served the latest dessert: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8. These models are only some of the latest Nokia phones available in the market.

The Nokia 7 Plus is under the Android One program so it’s automatic the Android Pie will also be delivered. The said program guarantees software updates up to two years so it’s still included. This phone has recently met some issues as some units were downgraded to Android Oreo from Android P.

HMD Global is always committed to bringing secure, pure, and up-to-date Android experience to all Nokia phone owners. There are beta testers working on Android Pie on Nokia phones so expect updates that are always pure.