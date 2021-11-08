The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be revealed next year. We are very much certain there will be no delay nor postponement. The Galaxy Note 21 may have been cancelled but Samsung replaced it with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The next-gen premium flagship series has been a popular subject here. All three variants are expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of the year. We are looking at a February reveal as the January may be reserved for the Galaxy S21 FE’s silent launch.

Leakster Jon Prosser has once again leaked new information. That’s while the South Korean tech giant is investigating a previous leak. According to our source, the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S21 FE will happen on January 4, 2022. Samsung will not open a pre-order period by the phone will be out by January 11, 2022 in key markets.

As for the Galaxy S22 series, the flagship lineup will be announced in another Unpacked event on February 8, 2022, 10AM ET. Pre-order will begin on the same day while units will be released starting February 18.

It can be said Samsung is making a major announcement during the CES for the Fan Edition and before the MWC 2022 in February. Expect more information and images will also surface in the coming months until the official launch.

Earlier, we saw the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra real-world photos. We have learned details about the design. Camera specs have been detailed as well. We can look forward to a new color option for the Ultra and the use of Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 898 processor in different markets.