Much has been said about the LG G7. We’re only anticipating for this next premium flagship and we’re looking forward to an April or May launch. Some are suggesting a June reveal but it doesn’t really matter when exactly, we’re just interested to know more about how this phone will be similar or different from the G6. LG is believed to have started development and design from scratch as it changes its business strategy. So far, we know the next-gen flagship may have an iris scanner, run on Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, and more AI features among others.

The LG G7 is also said to have a notch on the display just like the iPhone X, Essential Phone, Oppo R15, ASUS ZenFone 5, and the Huawei P20 phones. It will still be a premium flagship and will be the first rebranded G-Series offering. Less than a couple of weeks ago, a new flagship was secretly unveiled. We have yet to hear about a formal and official announcement and we’re curious to know about the OLED and LCD variants.

Today, we’re seeing these image renders courtesy of OnLeaks and Mr. Phone. The G7 will be LG’s first device with a notch. The image gallery below proves earlier rumors and speculations–the LG G7 will definitely have a notched display.

Upon careful inspection, we can say LG is keeping the glass sandwich design. The front and rear glass panels are protected by a metal edge. There’s the new standard dual camera setup but on a vertical orientation–not like the V30 and the G6 from last year. There’s still a rear fingerprint sensor so don’t expect any in-display (onscreen) fingerprint scanner in front. The phone still appears to have a 3.5mm headphone audio jack which sits near the mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille.

Here are some of the specs and details we’ve gathered about the phone: 6-inch IPS LCD screen and an almost bezel-less display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Dimension is said to be 153.2 x 71.9 x 8.2mm. The power button and volume rocker are said to have been moved to the left edge but we’re not sure. It could be a button for quick launch of an app much like the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S9 so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Mr. Phone