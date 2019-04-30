HTC may no longer be one of the most popular phone makers in the world today but it has something that not many OEMs can offer. There is the HTC Exodus that makes the blockchain phone category thrive. There is no report on how many units have been sold but the company is working on a follow-up model. The Taiwanese tech giant is said to announce a second-generation blockchain smartphone that those into cryptocurrency will like. The idea first started around the same time last year when the HTC Exodus blockchain-powered smartphone was shown off to the public.

We asked if you would want one. Some people agreed there is a market. There is such a thing called Blockchain Fever as several smartphones with cryptocurrency wallet were introduced. There’s the HTC Exodus plus the FINNEY dual screen and Opera crypto wallet.

A video teaser started the talk and was soon made available. There’s also Sirin Lab’s FINNEY blockchain smartphone.

HTC’s Phil Chen shared the details of blockchain technology’s development. Blockchain phones aren’t that popular but they have potential. Blockchain phones are secure and private but they need to improve more like maybe get more cryptocurrency apps.

HTC is said to invest and start a “Proof of Capital” blockchain fun. A $50 million fun is needed before the next blockchain phone is released. The system also needs improvement so we trust the company will use the resources with wisdom.

The HTC Exodus blockchain phone may be replaced soon by a newer model. To review, the smartphone comes with the following: a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ display, dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile processor, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, and a 3500mAh battery. Similar to most HTC Android phones, this one adds front-facing speakers with HTC BoomSounds Hi-Fi edition audio technology that promises premium listening experience.