That HTC Exodus blockchain-powered phone video teaser that was made public last week made us a bit excited about the new mobile device. The smartphone boasts a special wallet for cryptocurrency if you have Ethereum or Bitcoin. We know many people into this concept. We may have some reservations about it but there are people who have made a lot of investments. It’s about time they have their own special phone that will cater to their needs. This is a first of its kind so we’re not sure yet if and how far it will go.

HTC’s Exodus 1 phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It comes equipped with a large 6.1-inch Quad HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras, front-facing speakers with HTC BoomSounds Hi-Fi edition audio, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 3500mAh battery.

Fast-charging support can be expected, as well as, 4G LTE, VoLTE, WiFi calling, and only a single Nano SIM capability. As with previous HTC phones, the phone also has the Edge Sense 2. Squeeze the sides of the phone to activate a function.

HTC offers Zion Wallet which works well with the digital currency. You can consider it a hardware wallet for some of the more popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Etherum, and Litecoin.

The HTC Exodus 1 phone will be available soon and you can buy one using your crypto money. At the moment, the phone costs 0.15 BTC which is about 4.78 ETH ($959 and $953). The phone will be available just before the end of the year.

VIA: SlashGear