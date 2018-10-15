We don’t know what to make of this yet but a new teaser video was recently posted by HTC on Instagram. This is specifically for the HTC Exodus which is a special secure smartphone we first heard about back in May. It is described as a blockchain-powered phone. We’re not really sure what kind of secure phone this will be but yes, it is very secure. This one is said to be a crypto-enabled phone which acts as a built-in wallet for cryptocurrencies. The blockchain phone is expected to be secure enough to be able to facilitate trading and mining whatever cryptocurrencies you fancy.

HTC Exodus is only one of the few blockchain devices entering the market. There’s also the FINNEY dual screen and Opera crypto wallet but the HTC Exodus is the only one we know from a more popular brand.

The video on Instagram quickly shows off the HTC Exodus in what appears to be bezel-less glory. The blockchain mania is just starting and we can trust HTC, now owned by Google, to make a headstart.

Details are scarce for now but we can expect HTC’s mobile division to offer teasers or related announcements before the public launch. Let’s just wait and see.