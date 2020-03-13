The name TAG Heuer has always been synonymous with style and luxury. The brand has always kept up with the times by joining the smartwatch bandwagon. As early as 2015, we learned Tag Heuer would enter the market with Intel and Google. It sure did but with a hefty price tag in the form of the Tag Heuer Carrera Wearable 01. The watch offered the next step to innovation. The Android Wear-powered TAG Heuer Connected Watch was unveiled and quickly became a hit among those who could afford it.

At one point, TAG Heuer had to increase weekly production to meet demands. Other models followed with mighty high price tags and some even exceeded sales expectations . We also remember the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0 and as a full luxury diamond smartwatch.

This week, a new TAG Heuer smartwatch is introduced with a premium price tag. It runs on Wear OS and is now powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 instead of an Intel Atom chipset from before. It’s not exactly new but the Snapdragon is believed to be better than the one from Intel when it comes to wearables.

Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.39-inch 454 × 454 OLED screen, WiFi, GPS, NFC, heart-rate sensor, and a 430mAh battery. The smartwatch is also water-resistant. Unlike the previous models, this one isn’t modular. It means you can’t replace the watch parts.

TAG Heuer offers different options for materials and colors. Each one comes with a sapphire display cover. Some materials are more premium like the all-steel version that costs $1,950. Another steel version with a rubber watch band is $1,800.

Also $1,800 is one with an ultra-light black ceramic bezel, rubber watchband, and steel body. The most expensive is the all-black Titanium with a rubber strap, priced at $2,350. The watches are now available on sale.