Two months after Google announced Android Wear 2.0, we are finally getting confirmation that three smartwatches are starting to receive the update. The Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor, and the Tag Heuer Connected are the first three to be receiving this major update, apart from the two that were announced that will have 2.0 out of the box: the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport. The three devices are slated to finish updating by April 4, but there’s no news yet as to when the other wearables will get their softwares updated too.

The “announcement” actually came in a forum thread on the Android Wear support page. After several comments saying that they’re still waiting for the update to reach their smartwatches, “Ernest on behalf of Android Wear team” posted that the three aforementioned devices will start receiving the Android Wear 2.0 update Over the Air today and should finish the roll out by April 4. For other devices, don’t hold your breath just yet since, you know, Google.

It’s actually pretty interesting that they started with these three and not the ones from the usual big name OEMs, especially that the Huawei Watch and the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition have actually been running a developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 since last year. And comments in the forum also say that the manufacturers have the last say in green lighting the update, so it’s out of Google’s hands for now.

It’s also worth repeating that not all Android Wear smartwatches will be getting the update. So if your device isn’t on the list here but you want to experience the new things that come with the update, you’ll probably have to upgrade.

SOURCE: Google