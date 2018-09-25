In less than three weeks from today, we’ll finally get to see the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These next-gen Pixel phones have been part of our regular features because there are numerous rumors, leaks, and speculations being spread. We’ve also seen a number of leaked images and renders but nothing is more believable than this new batch from Roland Quandt and WinFuture. On the 9th of October, we’ll know for sure what among those guesses and assumptions will turn out to be real.

The new Pixel 3 series will still be a duo–the regular Pixel 3 and the notched Pixel 3 XL. The latter is the premium flagship model that comes equipped with a larger display, a notch, and dual 8MP selfie cameras. There will be a pair of loudspeakers for better audio plus some improved brightness sensors.

Google’s Pixel 3 XL is also known as Model# G013C will feature a 6.2-inch screen while the Pixel 3 will have a smaller 5.5-inch display. The Pixel 3 won’t have a notch but will come with a wide forehead and chin based on the recent images shared.

Save for the notch, the design of the two are similar to each other and from previous Pixel models although the XL variant appears to have more rounded form. We see black and white color options but we’re expecting more colors will be available like Mint and Peach.

Other specs and features we know include the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage up to 128GB, Active Edge, improved facial recognition, and wireless charging. We’ll know for sure on October 9 at the ‘Made by Google’ event happening in New York City.

GOOGLE PIXEL 3

GOOGLE PIXEL 3 XL