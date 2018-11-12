No new models from Motorola but the company has a lot of tempting offers until the 11th of November. The promo is released ahead of all the Thanksgiving sale we believe will be announced anytime soon. While Motorola One orders are now being prepared to ship, the OEM is also letting us know the older smartphones are available at much lower prices. Some of the Android phones on promo include the Moto Z3 Play, Moto X4, and the Moto G6.

MOTO Z

The Moto Z3 Play is now priced at $399.99 down from $499.99. This device works with Moto Mods and boasts and edge-edge 6-inch Full HD OLED screen and dual lens cameras.

The older Moto Z2 Play (unlocked) is now $299.99 from the original $499.99 so that is a generous $200 off. The phone makes an impression with its 30-hour battery and turbopower charging.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is being offered with the biggest discount—$421 off. From $720, it’s now $299 but only for the black AT&T model.

MOTO X

The Moto X4 boasts an IP68 rating and built-in Amazon Alexa and is more affordable at $229.99 ($120 off from $229.99).

MOTO G

The Moto G6 Play has the smallest discount offer maybe because it’s the latest but at $193.99, it’s already affordable. That is a good price to pay for something that can give as much as 36 hours of battery, as well as, a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision screen.

Summary:

• Moto Z3 Play – $399.99

• Moto Z2 Play (unlocked) – $299.99

• Moto X4 – $229.99

• Moto G6 Play – $193.99

The Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod is available with a $50 discount. Meanwhile, all students can even avail 25% off the Moto X4 and other products up to 15%.

Any Moto Z smartphone can be purchased at 0% interest with Affirm which can be selected at checkout.

SOURCE: Motorola