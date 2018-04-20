Motorola has finally taken the wraps off the new Moto G offering. We’ve been waiting for the new G6 phones ever since the Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam last January. After months of rendered images, rumors, and leaks, the Lenovo-owned company has announced the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and the Moto G6 Play. Motorola also rolled out the new Moto E5. The Moto G6 phones may look the same at first glance but they are very much different in many aspects.

The Moto G6 follows last year’s Moto G5. That one was launched in February during the Mobile World Congress. Motorola may have delayed release this year but it’s all good because the new Moto G came with the new Moto E devices. Moto E phones are usually scheduled for summer but looks like Motorola is ready for many things.

Motorola’s Moto G6 phones are still aimed to deliver more value for money with great specs and design. The smartphones are more powerful this year with Android 8.0 Oreo and the latest Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm plus the new AI features that allow the best Moto Experiences.

All three phones will be available in Brazil at launch, Mexico next week, and Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Moto G6



The Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that offers more screen and less bezel. The phone can last all day with the 3000mAh battery but should you need to charge it, the turbo power charger is enough to juice up for a few minutes. The 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture promise great captures. There’s also the portrait mode, face filters, manual mode, panorama, spot color, text scanner, landmark recognition, and object recognition. The 8MP selfie camera offers a Selfie mode.

You can choose from these color options: Deep Indigo, Silver, Black, and Blush. Other specs include the following: 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, and a 3D glass back. Price tag reads $249.

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play offers a longer battery life with the 4000mAh batt. A single charge will give you a maximum of 36 hours on the device. It’s more powerful with the 1.4 GHz-core Snapdragon 427 processor and Adreno 308 GPU. It has the same 5.7″ HD+ Max Vision 18:9 display and secure fingerprint reader. There is a 13MP rapid-focus camera, 8MP front-facing camera with flash, and the same Gorilla Glass back. Pricing is set at $199.

Moto G6 Plus



Last but not the least is the Moto G6 Plus that is larger in size. It arrives with a 5.9-inch screen with the same Full HD Max Vision display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset, Adreno 508 GPU, and 4GB or 6GB RAM. You can use up to 64GB or 128GB of the onboard storage. Capture photos with the 12MP and 5MP ƒ/1.7 Dual Autofocus Pixel cameras and 16MP with low-light mode selfie camera (8MP in some markets). Available for $369.

Availability: Brazil (at launch), Mexico (next week), Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America

SOURCE: Motorola