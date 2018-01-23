If you’re thinking of getting a new smartphone at the start of this year, you might want to consider the Moto Z2 Force Edition, especially if you’re looking for an Alexa-powered speaker to go along with it. Motorola is now giving away their moto smart speaker for those who will buy the aforementioned smartphone through authorized resellers, only until February 25. Plus you also get 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan, if that’s another incentive you may need.

The moto smart speaker is actually a moto mod where you dock your moto z device and you can enjoy all the benefits of a smart speaker. The idea is that you can bring it with you everywhere you go, unlike the usual smart speakers that just stay at your home or office. It is powered by Amazon Alexa so all the skills that the virtual assistant can do, you can do on your smartphone that is docked onto the speaker. Plus, it is a speaker so you can play music, just as speakers were originally intended to do so.

You will get the smart speaker when you buy the Moto Z2 Force Edition through Motorola itself and also through authorized carriers and retailers. This includes AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Best Buy, and Verizon (the latter starting January 25). The mod is usually priced at $149.99 so that’s still significant savings. You also get a 2-month free trial of the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan which normally costs $14.99 a month.

If you buy it directly through Motorola, the Moto Z2 Force Edition costs $720. But if you want something slightly cheaper, you can also get it through one of the carriers as they offer a discount and even monthly installments through their programs.

SOURCE: Motorola