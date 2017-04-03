We’re still waiting for the new Motorola Moto X for this year. Last week, we saw some images and a mention of a Snapdragon 625 chipset and 3GB RAM. Our new favorites leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has just posted tweets that say the new Motorola Moto X phone (codename: Sanders) will have the same specs.

A similar tweet was shared with almost the same features but this time, there’s the Motorola Albus name. Rumor has it it will be like the Moto Z Play with a different camera. Phone might also include a dual camera setup.

To review and based on the images available, this one features and oval-shaped fingerprint sensor, flash support, trademark Moto logo at the back panel, antenna lines, all-metal design, and an XT1801 model number.

If you may remember, the XT1801 was written at the back of the panel. It could be one and the same. Note that this one though won’t support Moto mods.

Early images were also at shown off so expect more information to be released in the coming weeks. As early as November 2016, we’ve been seeing images but it’s only now that the device is really taking its shape so let’s wait and see.

VIA: RQuandt(1),(2)