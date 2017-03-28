Nothing much to say here but looks like we’re about to see the 2017 version of the Moto X. We’re not talking about the Nougat update for the Moto X series which was delayed until May but this one is really a follow-up to the leaked images of the new Moto X (2017). We said this one will not support Moto Mods anymore and there is a big chance that it is true.

The upcoming Moto X is said to be the one featured in this set of images according to a certain Jerry Yin who posted the photos on his Google+ page. Four images were shared, showing us the next-gen Moto X. We have a feeling these images are for real because most Moto releaked leaks we’ve seen in the past always turn out to be true. This one is no different and we’re actually looking forward to the official unveiling.

Looking at the images, the phone features an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor in front. The front camera appears to have a flash support. You will notice the trademark Moto logo at the back and the antenna lines. Phone appears to be all-metal and is believed to feature 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 processor, and 32GB onboard storage. Model number is XT1801 as written at the back of the phone.

VIA: Jerry Yin