Some changes have happened within Motorola recently. A new leadership may not directly affect the consumers but definitely, there will be some adjustments in the business. Motorola’s President Aymar de Lencquesaing is leaving the company in the hands of Sergio Buniac who has been with the brand for more than two decades. Exec de Lencquesaing is said to be spending more time with his family and so he is leaving the business to his successor. Motorola is presently No. 2 in the Latin American mobile market and it has plans to remain or even become better with the arrival of new smartphones.

Earlier this month, Motorola reportedly has laid off half of Chicago office and canceled the Moto X5. We’re looking forward to the new Moto G6 series phones that are being leaked left and right. The Moto G6 Play hit the NCC in Taiwan while the Moto G6 Plus design, build, and specs were also leaked. We’re also looking forward to that DSLR Moto Mods as rumored.

Motorola has yet to unveil the Moto G6 phones and Moto E5 Plus but we’re expecting they will be announced sometime in April. March is about to end and we don’t think the company will make any related announcement anytime soon so let’s just wait and see.

SOURCE: Motorola