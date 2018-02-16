At the upcoming Mobile World Congress, we’re expecting Motorola to make an appearance. After learning about the Moto Z2 Force display repair fee is being waived and that special Valentine’s Day deals on phones and accessories, we’ve got a few details about the upcoming Moto G6 phones. The next-gen Moto G renders were shown off already. A 360-degree video showed all sides and we learned the Moto G6 Play will have an almost bezel-less 5.7-inch HD screen. We’re not sure if it’s 18:9 already but a home button is absent.

More information about the Moto G6 phones appeared. The Moto G6 Play will have a powerful 4000mAh battery but only a mid-range Snapdragon 430 processor. Its HD+ screen is good enough for media playback and simple mobile gaming. There’s only a single rear camera, a front-facing shooter with LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The display isn’t 18:9 but only 16:9. The device will be available in Gold, Deep Blue, and Dark Charcoal. Price tag reads $190.

The Moto G6 Plus will lead the series. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3250 mAh battery, Full HD+ screen, 16MP selfie camera, 12MP and 5MP dual rear camera, 64GB onboard storage, and up to 6GB RAM. The $265 device has a 5.93-inch Full HD screen already boasts an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The entry-level category is getting the Moto G6 complete with a 5.7-inch Full HD screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, 3000mAh battery, 16MP front camera, and 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup. Pricing is set at around $235.

The MWC 2018 is just around the corner so we’ll see these babies then.

VIA: Phone Arena