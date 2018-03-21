Motorola has yet to launch the new E5 phones but we’ve seen renders of the entry-level E5 and E5 Play. The 360-degree video gave us an idea how the phones would look. Together with the ASUS ZenFone 5 Lite, the Moto E5 Play was also teased before the official launch. We’ve got some images here of what appears to be hands-on photos. We’re assuming these were captured in China as the Moto E5 series devices are already being prepped for the grand reveal.

The Moto E5 Plus is believed to boast a 5.8-inch LCD screen with 720 x 1440 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect display, rear fingerprint scanner, glossy backside, and possibly a dual rear camera. But then again, we’re not sure if those are really two cameras or if the other one is simply a flash or auto-focus. Rumor has it the Moto E5 Plus will also have a dual selfie camera setup but we haven’t seen any evidence yet.

The photos are not clear. Honestly, we’re curious that at this day age of high-specced camera phones, these mystery sources from China don’t use HD cameras. The images are good enough though to tell us the Moto E5 Plus may look more similar to the Moto X4. Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement.

VIA: GSMArena