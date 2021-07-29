The Motorola Edge 20 series will be the next from the Lenovo-owned company. In the past few months, we’ve been featuring details about the series. The Motorola Edge Kyoto camera details first surfaced followed by the Motorola Edge Berlin. Images of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro Sierra also appeared on the web, followed by Motorola Edge 20 Lite specs and images surface on the web. Now we’re learning more about the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. It looks like another variant that will be part of the phone series that will be unveiled on August 5.

From today until the 5th of August, expect related details will be shared by different sources. There won’t be just three variants but four: Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. This is the first time we’re learning about a fourth model.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Apparently, some image banners for the Motorola Edge 20 series have been discovered to include the Fusion variant. A Fusion phone from Motorola is not new. A couple of months ago, there was the Motorola G40 Fusion. We also remember the Motorola One Fusion+ and Motorola One Fusion with a 5000mAh battery and powerful cameras.

The new Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones will be known as mid-range smartphones. The Pro is expected to be the more powerful among the bunch with the almost premium specs starting with the triple rear camera system with LED flash.