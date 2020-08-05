The Motorola One Fusion+ came earlier than the regular Motorola One Fusion model. The two are similar in numerous ways starting with the massive 5000mAh battery. The main difference is camera performance as the non-Plus variant only has a front-facing camera under a notch while the Fusion+ comes with a pop-up selfie shooter. The displays differ between HD+ and FHD+ resolution. The One Fusion+ is now available in the United States with a $399 price tag. North American availability follows after Latin America and India.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and a 5000 mAh battery. It can last for more than two days on a single full charge. It is powered by Android 10 but we can expect it will receive Android 11 once ready.

The phone boasts a rear quad camera setup: 64MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP Macro Vision + 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie shooter is 16 megapixels. Definitely, this one is a mid-range smartphone that could very well challenge the recently-launched, $349 Pixel 4a from Google.

Motorola’s One Fusion+ was introduced with flagships specs but not quite premium. It comes with a plastic build yet decent innards. It features a bezel-less edge-to-edge display, Google Assistant button on one side, pop-up selfie camera, 3.5mm audio jack, 6.5-inch FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi, 1080 by 2340 pixel resolution, expandable 128GB built-in storage, and 6GB of RAM. The 5000mAh battery comes with a 15W TurboPower charging technology.

The phone is also water-proof and features a USB Type-C, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is no mention though what network will carry the Motorola One Fusion+ but it’s safe to assume most major carriers.