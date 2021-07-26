The Motorola Edge series is getting a new addition. In recent months, we have seen a number of information about upcoming Motorola Edge phones. There’s the Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and the Motorola Edge Sierra. These are just codenames. The Motorola Edge S was announced a few months ago. There’s also the Motorola Edge+ part of the line up. Over the weekend, exclusive renders of the Motorola Edge 20 surfaced. The leak included specs and other details of the smartphone expected to be unveiled later this year.

Pricebaba and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) worked on this set. The upcoming Lenovo-owned Motorola phone is a follow-up to the Motorola Edge from last year.

The Motorola Edge 20 series may include three variants: a regular Motorola Edge 20, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. It can be assumed these are the Motorola Edge devices rumored the past months.

The Motorola Edge 20 may remind you a bit of the new OnePlus 9 series. It comes with a triple camera system (108MP main + 16MP secondary + 8MP third unit). There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen is flat and offers a tall aspect ratio.

The bezel at the bottom is a bit obvious. On the right side are the power button and volume rocker. The power button appears to be indented. We’re not sure but it could be doubling as a fingerprint scanner as well. The speaker grille is on the left while a SIM card tray is placed on the left side.

This Motorola Edge 20 is said to feature the following: 6.7-inch screen, 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage and a 4000mAh battery. The phone measures 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm. The camera bump hits up to 11.6mm. The Motorola logo is positioned in the middle of the rear panel. The LED flash joins the camera sensors placed vertically.