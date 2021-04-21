Motorola always has something new for the Android community. The Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G50 were announced only last month as more affordable options. This time, the company has announced the Moto G60 and the Moto G40. The Moto G line now has more models ready for those looking for budget-friendly Android phones. The two new Moto G phones actually look the same, also running on the same Snapdragon 732G processor by Qualcomm. They also come with the same display size: 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution.

The Moto G60 still comes with a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. The display offers 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G40 Fusion also has a cutout but only for a 16MP front-facing camera. The same display size joins the 6000mAh battery when it comes to similarities between the two.

When to comes to imaging, the Moto G60 comes with a 108MP primary camera. The Moto G40 only has a 64MP main shooter. The other cameras are the same: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.

They both run on Android 11 OS but are topped by Motorola My UX. As described, the also features 6GB of RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, Adreno 618, and the standard connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The battery also comes with TurboPower 20 support for guaranteed fast charging.

Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G40 Fusion features 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage but a 4GB RAM with 64GB version is also available. You can also expect a headphone jack on the Moto G40 and a P2i water repellent coating.

Motorola Pricing and Availability

The Moto G40 Fusion will be ready on May 1 while the Moto G60 will come earlier this April 27. Prices are INR 13,999 and INR 17,999 ($239 and $185), respectively.