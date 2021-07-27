Just a couple of days ago, we saw image renders of the Motorola Edge 20. Some key details have been leaked as well. We don’t think there will be an end to the information surfacing until the official product announcement. After the Motorola Edge Berlin and Motorola Edge Kyoto, here are details about the Motorola Edge Sierra we mentioned before. Apparently, it’s the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Motorola has actually confirmed there will be a product launch happening on August 5.

Based on the image shared on Weibo, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro Sierra would be camera-focused. Evan Blass also shared an image that showed a phone with three cameras on the rear.

The phone will definitely remind you of the OnePlus 9 series introduced earlier this year. The camera module is similar in its portrait orientation, shape, and bump. The cameras are different though as one is square-shaped while the other two are round. There is also an LED flash in the module.

The round Motorola logo is placed in the middle of the back panel. Others are saying it may also works as a fingerprint scanner. On one side, we see what seems to be a power button and maybe a volume rocker.

There is a punchhole cutout in front for the selfie camera. Unlike the previous render, this one shows an almost bezel-less display.