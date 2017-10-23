It’s been over three months since Motorola launched the Moto Z2 Force with Snapdragon 835 processor, dual cameras, and a shatterproof display. The latter isn’t totally scratchproof but it still is an interesting mobile device. It received a price cut already and was soon made available on Verizon Wireless. The phone has passed a Durability Test but a jelly scrolling issue was also noted.

A new software update is now ready for the device that brings a number of device performance optimizations, bug fixes, and the newest security patches. If you want to get this update, make sure your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and that battery is fully charged so there will be no interruption.

This Software Version NDX26.183-15 delivers the 2017-09-01 Android Security Patch Level. This also brings the Blueborne security patch and improvements on the Gigabit Class LTE Service and the addition of the AppFlash App as a quicker way to discover and utilize the mobile apps.

Verizon brings the Gigabit Class LTE Service to your Motorola phone so you can enjoy ultra-fast mobile internet connection where it is offered. Meanwhile, the AppFlash App lets you look for movies, restaurants, games, and music. You can also see app recommendations to make reservations.

