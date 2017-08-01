The recently unveiled Moto Z2 Force will be available in the US by this August, but of course some already have pre-consumer editions of the device for review in their respective publications. One of the things highlighted with this new Motorola smartphone is its ShatterShield screen, but it looks like as early as now, there are some questions about this screen. It may be shatter proof, but apparently it’s not scratch proof. The OEM confirms this although they said they have an improvement “in the works” shortly after the launch.

The ShatterShield feature is actually a carry-over from last year’s Z Force and previously the Droid Turbo 2. But this time around, the cover isn’t made from brittle glass but a softer material. Android Police said that a fingernail was able to scratch the display and other publications seem to confirm this. The top plastic layer creates an air bubble and so it made room for “noise” like scratches.

When asked, Motorola stated that “shatterproof does not mean scratchproof” and in fact, they are encouraging users to use third-party screen protectors “for added scratch resistance”. It’s not really a good sign when they are recommending third-party accessories for their devices. But they did say they have an improvement “in the works” that consumers will be able to see after the launch.

Hopefully, this improvement will reduce the scratches that the phone will receive. Otherwise, the name ShatterShield will not do anything for the brand and maybe even sales of the Moto Z2 Force. The smartphone will be available by August in the US and then later on to the rest of the regions.

VIA: PocketNow