The Moto Z2 Force has finally entered the mobile game launching with a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual cameras, and a shatterproof display that is not totally scratch proof. If you order one from Verizon, you may receive a Moto GamePad Mod as a special gift. It already has a cheaper price than when first announced. It recently passed a durability test and now we’re hearing reports of jelly scrolling.

Similiar to the OnePlus 5, the Moto Z2 Force is said to be experiencing such. It’s not really a big problem but it can be annoying. In fact, some Moto Z2 owners claimed they don’t have it. Apparently, there is still jelly scrolling because the phone display was mounted in an upside down manner. It’s not confirmed as the main reason but the issue is very obvious as shown off in the video below:

According to an XDA Developer, this could be caused by how the panel is programmed to refresh the content. Most phone displays do ‘top to bottom’ refresh but for the Moto Z2 Force similar to the OnePlus 5, it shows the contents being refreshed from ‘bottom to top’ direction. This issue makes the Moto Z2 Force and OnePlus 5 have something in common although now exactly good news. Let’s wait and see how Motorola responds to the issue at hand.

VIA: XDA Developers