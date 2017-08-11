The Moto Z2 Force was announced last July complete with Snapdragon 835 processor, dual cameras, and shatterproof display (but not totally scratch proof). We also showed you the Verizon-exlusive Moto GamePad Mod for the device and soon enough, the the Moto Z2 Force went up for pre-order with a cheaper price than when first unveiled. Now we’ve got more information about its market release as Verizon announced the phone is now up for purchase.

The Verizon Moto Z2 Force Edition will be ready with Gigabit Class LTE service when it’s launched before 2017 ends. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD 1440 x 2560 resolution, ShatterShield protection, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, storage expansion up to 2TB, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

You can choose from either the Fine Gold and Super Black model. The device works with numerous Moto Mods so you can experience more from the phone like easy gaming with the Moto GamePad, extra power with the Moto TurboPower Pack, 360-degree video recording with the 360 Camera Moto Mod, or enjoy high-quality audio listening with the JBL SoundBoost 2. If you’re getting from Verizon, you can receive an Insta-Projector Moto Mod with your order.

The price tag of the Moto Z2 Force Edition reads $756 as full retail price but you can pay for it on installment at 24 months with a $31.50 monthly fee. Verizon will start shipping the Moto Gamepad on August 25 while the SoundBoost 2 is now ready. You can trade in your phone (if eligible) and get a new line with Verizon unlimited.

VIA: SlashGear